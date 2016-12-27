USS MAKIN ISLAND, At Sea (Dec. 27, 2016) A Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 11 dodges a punch during a boxing session aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD-8), Dec. 27, 2016. Physical training not only keeps Marines in their best fighting condition physically, but also mentally strengthens individuals to fight through fatigue and pain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2016 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 07:14 Photo ID: 3114823 VIRIN: 161227-M-KJ317-005 Resolution: 4303x2869 Size: 1.37 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day on the Makin: MCMAP [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.