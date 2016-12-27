USS MAKIN ISLAND, At Sea (Dec. 27, 2016) A Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 11 dodges a punch during a boxing session aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD-8), Dec. 27, 2016. Physical training not only keeps Marines in their best fighting condition physically, but also mentally strengthens individuals to fight through fatigue and pain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 07:14
|Photo ID:
|3114823
|VIRIN:
|161227-M-KJ317-005
|Resolution:
|4303x2869
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Day on the Makin: MCMAP [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT