Day on the Makin: MCMAP

USS MAKIN ISLAND, At Sea (Dec. 27, 2016) A Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines performs a rifle reversal during his Marine Corps Martial Arts Program test aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD-8), Dec. 27, 2016. MCMAP is not just a physical discipline; it includes improving Marines’ mental prowess by building upon Marines’ warrior ethos and further developing their core values of honor, courage and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

