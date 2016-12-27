USS MAKIN ISLAND, At Sea (Dec. 27, 2016) Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines practice movement drills during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program class aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD-8), Dec. 27, 2016. MCMAP focuses on unarmed combat, fighting with edged weapons, weapons of opportunity, and rifle and bayonet techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)
|12.27.2016
|01.22.2017 07:14
|3114820
|161227-M-KJ317-003
|4261x2841
|1.35 MB
|AT SEA
|1
|0
|0
This work, Day on the Makin: MCMAP [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
