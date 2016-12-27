A Day on the Makin: MCMAP

USS MAKIN ISLAND, At Sea (Dec. 27, 2016) Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines assume their “warrior’s stance” as they prepare to take a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program test aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Dec. 27, 2016. The Marine Corps uses MCMAP to teach kinetic combat skills to Marines and uses a tiered belt system to signify what skill level individual Marines have earned as they advance through the program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)
|12.27.2016
|01.22.2017 07:14
|3114815
|161227-M-KJ317-001
|4986x3324
|1.09 MB
|AT SEA
|0
|0
|0
