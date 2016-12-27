(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Day on the Makin: MCMAP [Image 4 of 4]

    A Day on the Makin: MCMAP

    AT SEA

    12.27.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS MAKIN ISLAND, At Sea (Dec. 27, 2016) Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines assume their “warrior’s stance” as they prepare to take a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program test aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Dec. 27, 2016. The Marine Corps uses MCMAP to teach kinetic combat skills to Marines and uses a tiered belt system to signify what skill level individual Marines have earned as they advance through the program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day on the Makin: MCMAP [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

