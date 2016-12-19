(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Phillips 

    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

    161219-N-AN781-030 (Bethesda, Md.) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Olivieri, Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) security department operations leading petty officer, inspects Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Jackson's, training leading petty officer at NSAB, dress blue uniform during a uniform inspection in preparation for the 58th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20. NSAB Sailors were selected to participate in a joint cordon welcoming the incoming president. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William J. Phillips/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 16:35
    Photo ID: 3114020
    VIRIN: 161219-N-AN781-030
    Resolution: 4600x2748
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    58th Presidential Inauguration
    58th Presidential Inauguration

    NSAB Sailors Participate in 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Inauguration
    Bethesda
    Naval Support Activity Bethesda
    NSAB
    58th Presidential Inauguration

