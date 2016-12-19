161219-N-AN781-030 (Bethesda, Md.) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Olivieri, Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) security department operations leading petty officer, inspects Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Jackson's, training leading petty officer at NSAB, dress blue uniform during a uniform inspection in preparation for the 58th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20. NSAB Sailors were selected to participate in a joint cordon welcoming the incoming president. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William J. Phillips/RELEASED)
|12.19.2016
|01.21.2017 16:35
|3114020
|161219-N-AN781-030
|4600x2748
|1.69 MB
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|3
|0
|0
This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
NSAB Sailors Participate in 58th Presidential Inauguration
