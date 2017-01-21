NSAB Sailors Participate in 58th Presidential Inauguration

Participating in a presidential inauguration is much more than showing up, standing at attention and rendering a few salutes. It’s a time-honored military tradition in which few get to take part.

“It’s a distinguished honor to be asked to be a part of this,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua Reynolds, NSAB security department training and exercise coordinator. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so just being a part of it is a unique honor itself.”

The tradition goes all the way back to 1789, when the Army, the militia, and Revolutionary War veterans escorted President-elect George Washington into Federal Hall in New York City, said Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commander of the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (NCR).

"This peaceful transfer of power is so important for this country," said Becker. "[My troops] have the honor of representing the more than two million men and women in all the services, many of whom are deployed," Becker said.

Having a role in such a significant and historical event is one of the unique opportunities that comes with serving at NSAB, part of the Naval District Washington (NDW) in the NCR.

“It’s really neat being here at NSAB and it’s not just the inauguration,” said Religious Programs Specialist Seaman Apprentice Heath Steffey, a part of the religious programs staff at NSAB. “I get to take visits to the Pentagon and other things of that nature in the area. Being here is a good geographical location for any service member to be able to take advantage of unique opportunities like this.”

Being a part of the cordon is also not just a one-day commitment, it involved multiple uniform inspections and giving up part of a holiday weekend for a full-day dress rehearsal.

“We did a few uniform inspections to make sure everything was squared away and looking up to Navy standards,” said Reynolds. “Especially while we are out there, we are standing in front of thousands of people and news crews, so it is definitely important to look our best.

“We also did a dry run on [Jan. 15] to make sure everything was good to go and to get the procedures down for Friday.”

The day of the inauguration itself is a grind, meeting at 1:30 a.m. and not finishing with the ceremony until 6 p.m. Through it all, however, participating in and witnessing a prominent moment in history outweighs the long hours and preparation, according to Steffey.

“I think that knowing we are doing something so important helps get us through such a long day and the pride that you are a part of something bigger than yourself,” said Steffey. “It may be a long day and you may be stressed out and tired, but what you are doing and what it represents outweighs the fatigue you may feel that day.”

