170112-N-AN781-024 (Bethesda, Md.) Chief Master-at-Arms Jeremy Jones, Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) security department leading chief petty officer, gives an overview of NSAB Sailors's tasking and responsibilities for the 58th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20. NSAB Sailors were selected to participate in a joint cordon welcoming the incoming president. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William J. Phillips/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 16:36 Photo ID: 3114023 VIRIN: 170112-N-AN781-024 Resolution: 4599x3311 Size: 2.69 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.