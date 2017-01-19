National Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dan Gagnon, a photojournalist assigned to the 134th Fighter Wing, Tennessee National Guard, captures a photo of Tech. Sgt. Tabitha Hurst, a broadcaster assigned to 113th Wing, D.C. National Guard, as she captures video of preparations of the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the D.C. National Guard Armory, January 19, 2017. 7,500 National Guardsmen from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia assigned to Joint Task Force D.C. are to provide traffic management, crowd management, security and logistics support during the inauguration period. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson, JTF-DC)

