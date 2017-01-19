(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 8]

    National Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dan Gagnon, a photojournalist assigned to the 134th Fighter Wing, Tennessee National Guard, captures photos of preparations of the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the D.C. National Guard Armory, January 19, 2017. 7,500 National Guardsmen from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia assigned to Joint Task Force D.C. are to provide traffic management, crowd management, security and logistics support during the inauguration period. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson, JTF-DC)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

