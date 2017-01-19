National Guardsmen Support the 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Soldiers eat lunch at FedExFed where they are staying while in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. 3,500 Guardsmen stayed at FedExField while supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration where Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. 7,500 National Guardsmen from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia assigned to Joint Task Force D.C. are to provide traffic management, crowd management, security and logistics support during the inauguration period. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson, JTF-DC)

