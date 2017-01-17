Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan—Staff Sgt. Rodniel Valdes, platoon sergeant, security platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, gives advice to Soldiers after a training exercise simulating an enemy attack at Bagram Airfield (BAF), Afghanistan, Jan. 17. Skills tested during the training exercise included securing the area, getting accountability of personnel, and locating and evacuating the wounded while providing tactical combat casualty care.

