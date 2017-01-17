BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan—Spc. Rudy Lie (left), medic, security platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Special Troops Battalion (STB), 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade (1CD RSSB), and Spc. Nathan Macari, security platoon, HHC, STB, 1CD RSSB, catch their breath at the conclusion of a training exercise simulating an enemy attack at Bagram Airfield (BAF), Afghanistan, Jan. 17. Skills tested during the training exercise included securing the area, getting accountability of personnel, and locating and evacuating the wounded while providing tactical combat casualty care.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 00:50 Photo ID: 3112503 VIRIN: 170117-A-QC958-7121 Resolution: 5888x3712 Size: 4.05 MB Location: AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF [Image 1 of 6], by CPL Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.