Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan—Soldiers assigned to security platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Special Troops Battalion (STB), 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade (1CD RSSB), perform tactical combat casualty care on Johnny, a mannequin playing the role of a wounded Soldier, during a training exercise simulating an enemy attack at Bagram Airfield (BAF), Afghanistan, Jan. 17. Securing the area, getting accountability of personnel, and locating and evacuating the wounded while providing tactical combat casualty care were amongst the skills tested during the training exercise.

