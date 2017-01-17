BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan—Soldiers assigned to security platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Special Troops Battalion (STB), 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade (1CD RSSB), perform tactical combat casualty care on Johnny, a mannequin playing the role of a wounded Soldier, during a training exercise simulating an enemy attack at Bagram Airfield (BAF), Afghanistan, Jan. 17. Skills tested during the training exercise included securing the area, getting accountability of personnel, and locating and evacuating the wounded while providing tactical combat casualty care.
This work, Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF [Image 1 of 6], by CPL Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
