(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF [Image 5 of 6]

    Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Smith 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan—Soldiers assigned to security platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Special Troops Battalion (STB), 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade (1CD RSSB), perform tactical combat casualty care on Johnny, a mannequin playing the role of a wounded Soldier, during a training exercise simulating an enemy attack at Bagram Airfield (BAF), Afghanistan, Jan. 17. Skills tested during the training exercise included securing the area, getting accountability of personnel, and locating and evacuating the wounded while providing tactical combat casualty care.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 00:50
    Photo ID: 3112491
    VIRIN: 170117-A-QC958-7097
    Resolution: 3920x4000
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF [Image 1 of 6], by CPL Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF
    Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF
    Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF
    Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF
    Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF
    Soldiers sharpen skills during attack drill at BAF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bagram Airfield
    FORSCOM
    USFOR-A
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Combat Life Saver
    Afghanistan
    Army
    Army Medical Corps
    Operation Resolute Support
    Operation Freedom’s Sentinel
    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade
    1st Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT