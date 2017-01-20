Maryland Guardsmen help support the 58th Presidential Inauguration

Spc. Andre Questel from Baltimore, M.D. and Pv2. Bradley Donahue from Rising Sun, M.D., combat engineers assigned with the 253rd Engineer Company, Maryland National Guard, are thanked by a member of the public for their service, in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. The soldiers were standing at an access point to direct people where to go when entering and exiting inaugural festivities, during the 58th Presidential Inauguration where Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States. 7,500 National Guardsmen from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia assigned to Joint Task Force D.C. are to provide traffic management, crowd management, security and logistics support during the inauguration period. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson, JTF-DC)

