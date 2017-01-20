(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maryland Guardsmen help support the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 11]

    Maryland Guardsmen help support the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Andre Questel from Baltimore, M.D., a combat engineer assigned with the 253rd Engineer Company, Maryland National Guard, stands at an access point to direct people where to go when entering and exiting inaugural festivities, during the 58th Presidential Inauguration where Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. 7,500 National Guardsmen from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia assigned to Joint Task Force D.C. are to provide traffic management, crowd management, security and logistics support during the inauguration period. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson, JTF-DC)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 20:18
    Photo ID: 3112174
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-YI114-039
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.92 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Guardsmen help support the 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    combat engineers
    POTUS
    Maryland National Guard
    Baltimore M.D
    Washington D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    253rd Engineer Company
    Inauguration 2017
    President Donald J. Trump
    Spc. Andre Questel

