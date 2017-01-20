Maryland Guardsmen help support the 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army Spc. Aubrey Alleyne from Laurel, M.D., Pv2. Bradley Donahue from Rising Sun, M.D.., and Spc. Andre Questel from Baltimore, M.D., combat engineers assigned with the 253rd Engineer Company, Maryland National Guard, stand at an access point to direct people where to go when entering and exiting inaugural festivities, in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. 7,500 National Guardsmen from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia assigned to Joint Task Force D.C. are to provide traffic management, crowd management, security and logistics support during the inauguration period. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson, JTF-DC)

