Former President Barack Obama gives a speech at his farewell ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2017. After his speech he greeted guests then boarded his final flight on a presidential aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 17:04
|Photo ID:
|3110939
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-AG923-0118
|Resolution:
|4648x3099
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Former President Obama's Final Departure [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
