An Airman salutes to the national anthem at the farewell ceremony honoring former President Barack Obama on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2017. This is Obama’s official goodbye after serving as commander and chief for eight years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 17:05 Photo ID: 3110946 VIRIN: 170120-F-AG923-0183 Resolution: 2806x1871 Size: 954 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former President Obama's Final Departure [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.