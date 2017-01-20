U.S. Air Force Band performs at the farewell ceremony honoring former President Barack Obama on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 2,400 guests comprised of White House staff, JBA leadership, military members, and media attended the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 17:04
|Photo ID:
|3110938
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-AG923-0034
|Resolution:
|4392x2928
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Former President Obama's Final Departure [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT