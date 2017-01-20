(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Former President Obama's Final Departure [Image 5 of 5]

    Former President Obama's Final Departure

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Band performs at the farewell ceremony honoring former President Barack Obama on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 2,400 guests comprised of White House staff, JBA leadership, military members, and media attended the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 17:04
    Photo ID: 3110938
    VIRIN: 170120-F-AG923-0034
    Resolution: 4392x2928
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former President Obama's Final Departure [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Former President Obama's Final Departure
    Former President Obama's Final Departure
    Former President Obama's Final Departure
    Former President Obama's Final Departure
    Former President Obama's Final Departure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Obama
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Joint Base Andrews
    farewell ceremony
    Air Force District of Washington
    AFDW
    Wingmen
    JBA
    Barack Obama
    Fly Fight Win
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration 2017
    America’s Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT