A Soldier assigned to 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, walking to an aircraft at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Dec. 29, 2016, for a deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Date Taken: 12.22.2016
Date Posted: 01.20.2017
Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
Colorado Army National Guardsmen support Operation Enduring Freedom