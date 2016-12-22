Soldiers assigned to 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, are given a departure briefed prior to boarding an aircraft at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Dec. 29, 2016, for a deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 12:41
|Photo ID:
|3109679
|VIRIN:
|161222-Z-RD023-043
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1002.01 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Colorado Army National Guardsmen support Operation Enduring Freedom [Image 1 of 5], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
