    Colorado Army National Guardsmen support Operation Enduring Freedom [Image 2 of 5]

    Colorado Army National Guardsmen support Operation Enduring Freedom

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Fort Bliss

    Soldiers assigned to 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, are given a departure briefed prior to boarding an aircraft at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Dec. 29, 2016, for a deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 12:41
    Photo ID: 3109679
    VIRIN: 161222-Z-RD023-043
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1002.01 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado Army National Guardsmen support Operation Enduring Freedom [Image 1 of 5], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Colorado
    Army
    National Guard
    169th Field Artillery Brigade

