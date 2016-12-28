Soldiers assigned to 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, are weighed, manifested and processed prior to boarding an aircraft at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Dec. 29, 2016, for a deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Photos by Ismael E. Ortega, DPTMS Public Affairs.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2016 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 12:41 Photo ID: 3109674 VIRIN: 121222-Z-RD023-001 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.03 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: DENVER, CO, US Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: FORT BLISS, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colorado Army National Guardsmen support Operation Enduring Freedom [Image 1 of 5], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.