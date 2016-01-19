(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VADM Aucoin All Hands Call - Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan [Image 1 of 4]

    VADM Aucoin All Hands Call - Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170119-N-YG104-015 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks to chief petty officers and officers of Okinawa-based Navy units at Marine Corps Base Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19. Aucoin emphasized that every Sailor of a ship, installation, squadron, or staff has an important part to play toward achieving mission accomplishment and positive liberty performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Villegas/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Aucoin All Hands Call - Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Japan
    Okinawa
    7th Fleet
    Camp Foster
    Navy
    USN
    ESG 7
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    DVIDS Email Import

