    VADM Aucoin All Hands Call - Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan [Image 2 of 4]

    VADM Aucoin All Hands Call - Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170119-N-YG104-014 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Rear Adm. Marc H. Dalton, commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet, speaks with Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, at Marine Corps Base Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19. Aucoin emphasized that every Sailor of a ship, installation, squadron, or staff has an important part to play toward achieving mission accomplishment and positive liberty performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Villegas/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 03:32
    Photo ID: 3108577
    VIRIN: 170119-N-YG104-014
    Resolution: 5631x3754
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Aucoin All Hands Call - Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Okinawa
    7th Fleet
    All Hands Call
    Camp Foster
    Navy
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    DVIDS Email Import
    VADM Aucoin

