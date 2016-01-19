VADM Aucoin All Hands Call - Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan

170119-N-YG104-013 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks to Capt. Robert Mathewson, commanding officer, Fleet Activities Okinawa, at Marine Corps Base Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19. Aucoin emphasized that every Sailor of a ship, installation, squadron, or staff has an important part to play toward achieving mission accomplishment and positive liberty performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Villegas/Released)

