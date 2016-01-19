VADM Aucoin All Hands Call - Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan

170119-N-YG104-012 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks to chief petty officers and officers of Okinawa-based Navy units at Marine Corps Base Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19. Aucoin emphasized that every Sailor of a ship, installation, squadron, or staff has an important part to play toward achieving mission accomplishment and positive liberty performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Villegas/Released)

