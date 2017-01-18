(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors participate in SAR trining [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors participate in SAR trining

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170119-N-WF272-712 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Seaman Jose Delgado, from Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), conducts practice laps in preparation for a search and rescue training held for Sailors stationed in Sasebo, Japan. The training is designed to educate Sailors on recovery of conscious and unconscious victims, fight off combative survivors and rescue pilots after a water landing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 20:39
    Photo ID: 3108310
    VIRIN: 170119-N-WF272-712
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors participate in SAR trining [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SAR
    search and rescue
    drill
    toxic gas drill
    Japan
    Sasebo
    service
    Pacific
    damage control
    swimmers
    LHD 6
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    training
    duty
    ATG
    BHR
    SAR swimmers
    DC central
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR

