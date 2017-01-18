USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors participate in SAR trining

170119-N-WF272-712 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Seaman Jose Delgado, from Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), conducts practice laps in preparation for a search and rescue training held for Sailors stationed in Sasebo, Japan. The training is designed to educate Sailors on recovery of conscious and unconscious victims, fight off combative survivors and rescue pilots after a water landing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

