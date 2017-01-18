USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors participate in SAR trining

170119-N-WF272-550 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017 Sailors, stationed in Sasebo, Japan, simulate on-water parachute landing during search and rescue training at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fleet Fitness Center. The training is designed to educate Sailors on recovery of conscious and unconscious victims, fight off combative survivors and rescue pilots after a water landing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

