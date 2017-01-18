USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors participate in SAR trining

170119-N-WF272-017 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Mauricio Guzman, native of Weston, Fla., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), rescues Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Frederic Patterson, from Cuthbert, Ga., assigned to mine countermeasure ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9), during search and rescue training at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fleet Fitness Center. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

