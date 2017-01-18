USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors participate in SAR trining

170119-N-WF272-020 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Daniel Charest, native of Seekonk, Mass., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), participates in search and rescue training at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fleet Fitness Center. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

