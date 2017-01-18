(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors participate in SAR trining [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors participate in SAR trining

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170119-N-WF272-020 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Daniel Charest, native of Seekonk, Mass., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), participates in search and rescue training at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fleet Fitness Center. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017
    Photo ID: 3108292
    VIRIN: 170119-N-WF272-020
    Resolution: 3000x2067
    Size: 1021.74 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors participate in SAR trining [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SAR
    search and rescue
    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Pacific
    swimmers
    LHD 6
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    training
    ATG
    BHR
    SAR swimmers
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR
    Fleet Fitness Center

