Observation

A crew chief assigned to the 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade observes the clasp from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in preparation to connect a cargo trailer sling load clasp to connect to a sling load cargo trailer. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

