A crew chief assigned to the 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade observes the clasp from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in preparation to connect a cargo trailer sling load clasp to connect to a sling load cargo trailer. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 19:18
|Photo ID:
|3108195
|VIRIN:
|170119-A-TD846-2056
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Observation [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
