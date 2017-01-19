A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade hovers before connecting a cargo trailer during sling load training at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 19:18
|Photo ID:
|3108196
|VIRIN:
|170119-A-TD846-1985
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
