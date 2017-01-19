Soldiers from the DeGlopper Air Assault School, XVIII Airborne Corps, applies a static wand before connecting a sling load to the belly of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan 19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 19:18 Photo ID: 3108193 VIRIN: 170119-A-TD846-2009 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.29 MB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Static Wand [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.