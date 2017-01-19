(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Static Wand [Image 3 of 5]

    Static Wand

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from the DeGlopper Air Assault School, XVIII Airborne Corps, applies a static wand before connecting a sling load to the belly of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan 19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Static Wand [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

