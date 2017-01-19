Soldiers from the DeGlopper Air Assault School, XVIII Airborne Corps, applies a static wand before connecting a sling load to the belly of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan 19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|01.19.2017
|01.19.2017 19:18
|3108193
|170119-A-TD846-2009
|5472x3648
|1.29 MB
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|0
|1
|0
This work, Static Wand [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
