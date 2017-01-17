U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division engage the opposing forces during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 17-03 at Fort Polk, La., Jan. 17, 2017. JRTC provides U.S. military units and personnel with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 18:21
|Photo ID:
|3108158
|VIRIN:
|170117-D-D0331-017
|Resolution:
|3718x2656
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Readiness Training Center 17-03 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
