    Joint Readiness Training Center 17-03 [Image 3 of 8]

    Joint Readiness Training Center 17-03

    ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division engage the opposing forces during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 17-03 at Fort Polk, La., Jan. 17, 2017. JRTC provides U.S. military units and personnel with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 18:21
    Photo ID: 3108158
    VIRIN: 170117-D-D0331-017
    Resolution: 3718x2656
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Readiness Training Center 17-03 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

