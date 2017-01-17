(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Readiness Training Center 17-03 [Image 4 of 8]

    Joint Readiness Training Center 17-03

    ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division engage the opposing forces during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 17-03 at Fort Polk, La., Jan. 17, 2017. JRTC provides U.S. military units and personnel with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 18:21
    Photo ID: 3108157
    VIRIN: 170117-D-D0331-016
    Resolution: 3718x2656
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Readiness Training Center 17-03 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

