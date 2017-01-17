(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Readiness Training Center 17-03 [Image 6 of 8]

    Joint Readiness Training Center 17-03

    ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 348th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division load supplies during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 17-03 at the Intermediate Staging Base in Alexandria, La., Jan. 17, 2017. JRTC provides U.S. military units and personnel with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 18:21
    Photo ID: 3108151
    VIRIN: 170117-D-D0331-014
    Resolution: 4300x3071
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Readiness Training Center 17-03 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    JRTC
    U.S. Army
    United States Army
    USA
    JRTC 17-03
    Joint Readiness Training Center 17-03

