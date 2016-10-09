Capt. Jason Reiman, a member of the 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry Regiment, speaks during a Sept. 10 command remembrance ceremony for Sgt. Ryan Jopek, a member of the 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry who was killed in action Aug. 2, 2006 while deployed to Iraq with the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The drill hall was renamed in Jopek’s honor, and a plaque was dedicated during the ceremony. In addition, the squadron announced the Sgt. Ryan Jopek Memorial Stetson, an annual award presented to an enlisted squadron Soldier who displays outstanding motivation. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

