A bronze plaque is unveiled during a command remembrance ceremony for Sgt. Ryan Jopek, Sept. 10 at the headquarters of the 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry in Madison, Wis. The squadron dedicated the drill hall in Sgt. Ryan Jopek’s memory, and also created an annual award for its enlisted Soldiers. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

Date Taken: 09.10.2016
Location: MADISON, WI, US
by Vaughn Larson