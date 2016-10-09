Sgt. Steven Jopek stands in formation during a command remembrance ceremony for his brother, Sgt. Ryan Jopek, Sept. 10 at the headquarters of the 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry in Madison, Wis. The squadron dedicated the drill hall in Sgt. Ryan Jopek’s memory, and also created an annual award for its enlisted Soldiers. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 16:22
|Photo ID:
|3108009
|VIRIN:
|160910-O-QS269-013
|Resolution:
|2128x3200
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command Remembrance ceremony for Sgt. Ryan Jopek [Image 1 of 4], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Fallen Cavalry Soldier rides on in memory, tribute and award
LEAVE A COMMENT