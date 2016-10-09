(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command Remembrance ceremony for Sgt. Ryan Jopek

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2016

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Steven Jopek stands in formation during a command remembrance ceremony for his brother, Sgt. Ryan Jopek, Sept. 10 at the headquarters of the 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry in Madison, Wis. The squadron dedicated the drill hall in Sgt. Ryan Jopek’s memory, and also created an annual award for its enlisted Soldiers. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Remembrance ceremony for Sgt. Ryan Jopek [Image 1 of 4], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fallen Cavalry Soldier rides on in memory, tribute and award

