Command Remembrance ceremony for Sgt. Ryan Jopek

Brian Jopek, a retired Wisconsin Army National Guard staff sergeant and Operation Iraqi Freedom combat veteran, speaks during a command remembrance ceremony for his son, Sgt. Ryan Jopek, Sept. 10 at the headquarters of the 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry in Madison, Wis. The squadron dedicated the drill hall in Sgt. Ryan Jopek’s memory, and also created an annual award for its enlisted Soldiers. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

