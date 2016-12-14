USAFWS: Defensive counter air

Tech. Sgt. Cleigh Robbins, boom operator assigned to the 509th Weapons Squadron, prepares a KC-135 Stratotanker before participating in defensive counter air on Nellis Air Force Base, Dec. 14, 2016. Students from the USAFWS class 16-B completed their five-and-a-half month course with the last sortie of advanced integration, defensive counter air, taking place over the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

