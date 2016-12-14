(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFWS: Defensive counter air [Image 1 of 3]

    USAFWS: Defensive counter air

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Cleigh Robbins, boom operator assigned to the 509th Weapons Squadron, prepares a KC-135 Stratotanker before participating in defensive counter air on Nellis Air Force Base, Dec. 14, 2016. Students from the USAFWS class 16-B completed their five-and-a-half month course with the last sortie of advanced integration, defensive counter air, taking place over the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:57
    Photo ID: 3107150
    VIRIN: 161214-F-YM181-001
    Resolution: 3757x2474
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFWS: Defensive counter air [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DCA
    USAFWS
    U.S. Air Force Weapons School

