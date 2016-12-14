(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFWS: Defensive counter air [Image 2 of 3]

    USAFWS: Defensive counter air

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Susan Garcia 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Douglas Murphy, 509th Weapons Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker instructor pilot, prepares to depart Nellis Air Force Base Dec. 14, 2016, to support the U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s defensive counter-air mission. The DCA mission is the final syllabus event in the Weapons School’s advanced integration phase prior to graduation. (U.S. Air Force Photo Susan Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:57
    Photo ID: 3107147
    VIRIN: 161214-F-IN679-002
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFWS: Defensive counter air [Image 1 of 3], by Susan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USAFWS: Defensive counter air

    USAFWS
    U.S. Air Force Weapons School
    Defensive counter air

