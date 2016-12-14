Maj. Douglas Murphy, 509th Weapons Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker instructor pilot, prepares to depart Nellis Air Force Base Dec. 14, 2016, to support the U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s defensive counter-air mission. The DCA mission is the final syllabus event in the Weapons School’s advanced integration phase prior to graduation. (U.S. Air Force Photo Susan Garcia)
This work, USAFWS: Defensive counter air [Image 1 of 3], by Susan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
