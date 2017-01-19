(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFWS: Defensive counter air

    USAFWS: Defensive counter air

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum | Tech. Sgt. Cleigh Robbins, boom operator assigned to the 509th Weapons Squadron,...... read more read more

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Students from the USAFWS class 16-B completed their five-and-a-half month course with the last sortie of WSINT, defensive counter air, taking place over the Nevada Test and Training Range on Dec. 14.

    “DCA, is a vul [vulnerability window] where ‘blue’ air defends against a threat that is attempting to attack targets of value on the surface,” said Maj. Drew Maulsby, 433rd Weapons Squadron chief of adversary integration. “Basically, all of our ‘blue’ forces are dedicated to the defense of critical airborne and surface assets, so we are primarily focused on air-to-air with enemies dropping air-to-surface munitions. Around 40 ‘blue’ air assets face anywhere from 150 to 180 attacking ‘red’ air forces.”

    The defense of targets during the DCA vul serves to test the students as they are forced to operate in conjunction with different air frames.

    “The biggest thing is that throughout the course, the Weapons School uses the individual building block approach to perfecting their trade,” said Lt. Col. Jason Nalepa, 433rd WPS director of operations. “Then at the end of the course, advanced integration sorties put all of those lessons together. Now, instead of individual weapons schools that execute separately, we execute together for one common goal. Everything that is ‘air breathing,’ as far as airframes go, participate in this vul.”

    By combining these schools to accomplish the mission, DCA serves as a showcase of airpower with the multitude of different airframes participating.

    “We needed a significant number of adversaries and capabilities throughout to explore options on how to accomplish this vul,” said Nalepa.

    Working side-by-side, students from different air frames have to formulate a plan in order to solve the puzzle of DCA.

    “Part of the reason that DCA is at the end of advanced integration is because of the difficulty of the problem it presents,” said Nalepa. “It’s nearly an impossible problem where ‘blue’ forces are outnumbered nearly four to one. All of the ‘blue’ aircraft have to identify the problem, the weaknesses, and mission plan as a team to ensure success. DCA serves as a perfect culmination of their weapons school class, because of how all the students have to work together to achieve the same common objective.”

    Once this objective is met and the DCA vul is completed, the student moves on to become one of approximately 130 Airmen to complete the 400-hour course that is the USAFWS.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:57
    Story ID: 220655
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFWS: Defensive counter air, by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nellis Air Force Base
    DSN
    Weapons School
    USAFWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT