    USAFWS: Defensive counter air

    USAFWS: Defensive counter air

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Susan Garcia 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. John Kelley, 509th Weapons Squadron commander, and Maj. Douglas Murphy, 509th WPS KC-135 Stratotanker instructor pilot, review flight plans on the Nellis Air Force Base flight line Dec. 14, 2016. The 509th WPS, part of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, flies aerial refueling missions during all of the Weapons School’s integration phases. (U.S. Air Force Photo Susan Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:57
    Photo ID: 3107142
    VIRIN: 161214-F-IN679-001
    Resolution: 3357x2064
    Size: 747.83 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFWS: Defensive counter air [Image 1 of 3], by Susan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USAFWS
    509th Weapons Squadron

