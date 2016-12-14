Lt. Col. John Kelley, 509th Weapons Squadron commander, and Maj. Douglas Murphy, 509th WPS KC-135 Stratotanker instructor pilot, review flight plans on the Nellis Air Force Base flight line Dec. 14, 2016. The 509th WPS, part of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, flies aerial refueling missions during all of the Weapons School’s integration phases. (U.S. Air Force Photo Susan Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:57 Photo ID: 3107142 VIRIN: 161214-F-IN679-001 Resolution: 3357x2064 Size: 747.83 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFWS: Defensive counter air [Image 1 of 3], by Susan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.