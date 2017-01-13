U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, the current Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island (MCRD PI)/Eastern Recruiting Region (ERR) (left), alongside former Sergeants Major of MCRD PI/EER; (from left to right) Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Angela M. Maness, Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Gary W. Harris Jan, Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Robert C. Hollings, Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Alexander Williams, Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Andrew L. Yagle, Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Gary W. Buck, and Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Chet H. Houston march in a line during a relief and appointment ceremony for the MCRD PI/EER Sergeant Major at the Generals Building on MCRD PI, S. C., Jan. 13, 2017. Maness retired after 30 faithful years of service and was relieved of her duty as MCRD PI/EER Sergeant Major by Rodriguez. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/released)

