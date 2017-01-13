U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, the new Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island (MCRD PI)/Eastern Recruiting Region, gives a speech during the relief and appointment ceremony for the MCRD PI/Eastern Recruiting Region Sergeant Major at the Generals Building on MCRD PI, S. C., Jan. 13, 2017. Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness retired after 30 faithful years of service and was relieved of her duty as MCRD PI/Eastern Recruiting Region Sergeant Major by Rodriguez. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/released)

