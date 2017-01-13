(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Maj. Maness Relief, Appointment & Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 20]

    Sgt. Maj. Maness Relief, Appointment &amp; Retirement Ceremony

    MCRD PI, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines stationed on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island (MCRD PI) stand in formation during a relief and appointment ceremony at the General’s Building on MCRD PI, S. C., Jan. 13, 2017. Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness retired after 30 faithful years of service and was relieved of her duty as MCRD PI/Eastern Recruiting Region Sergeant Major by Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:58
    Photo ID: 3107133
    VIRIN: 170113-M-UR592-206
    Resolution: 5503x3668
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: MCRD PI, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Maness Relief, Appointment & Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 20], by LCpl Colby Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ceremony
    U.S. Marine Corps
    combat camera
    retirement
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
    relief and appointment
    Eastern Recruiting Region

