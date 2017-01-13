U.S. Marines stationed on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island (MCRD PI) stand in formation during a relief and appointment ceremony at the General’s Building on MCRD PI, S. C., Jan. 13, 2017. Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness retired after 30 faithful years of service and was relieved of her duty as MCRD PI/Eastern Recruiting Region Sergeant Major by Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:58 Photo ID: 3107133 VIRIN: 170113-M-UR592-206 Resolution: 5503x3668 Size: 11.5 MB Location: MCRD PI, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Maj. Maness Relief, Appointment & Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 20], by LCpl Colby Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.