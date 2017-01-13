U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island (MCRD PI)/Eastern Recruiting Region (left), presents an award to Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness, the former Sergeant Major of MCRD PI/Eastern Recruiting Region, during the relief and appointment ceremony for the MCRD PI/Eastern Recruiting Region Sergeant Major at the General’s Building on MCRD PI, S. C., Jan. 13, 2017. Maness retired after 30 faithful years of service and was relieved of her duty as MCRD PI/Eastern Recruiting Region Sergeant Major by Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:58 Photo ID: 3107130 VIRIN: 170113-M-UR592-176 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 9.25 MB Location: MCRD PI, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Maj. Maness Relief, Appointment & Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 20], by LCpl Colby Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.