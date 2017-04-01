An aircrew member climbs into a B-52 Stratofortress prior to flight at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 4, 2017. The B-52 is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes up to 50,000 feet and can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 09:27 Photo ID: 3106902 VIRIN: 170104-F-NN480-0003 Resolution: 4798x3427 Size: 4.79 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stratofortress flies strong, exceeds expectations after 50 years of service [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.